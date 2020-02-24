Wolves 3-0 Norwich City: Five in two games for in-form Diogo Jota

A Diogo Jota double and Raul Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Wolves all three points as Norwich City’s woes continued.
Diogo Jota capped an excellent week in front of goal with a double as Wolves boosted their Champions League aspirations with a 3-0 win over bottom club Norwich City.
Jota was on target with a hat-trick in Wolves’ 4-0 victory over Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday.
The forward opened the scoring after 19 minutes at Molineux on Sunday, firing in a low finish on the turn after being teed up by Matt Doherty.
His second came 11 minutes later as he tapped in from Romain Saiss’ low cross.
Wolves are eighth, two points behind Manchester United, who occupy fifth, which would be good enough for the Champions League following Manchester City’s two-season ban from European competition.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men gained ground on Tottenham and Sheffield United after both dropped points on Saturday, meaning they trail that pair by just a point. Norwich, meanwhile, are still seven points adrift of safety.