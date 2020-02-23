Arsene Wenger opens up about Arsenal’s chances of securing top-four finish this season

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed optimism in seeing his former club securing Champions League football for next season. The Gunners are going through a tough campaign but have produced some decent results in the recent past under manager Mikel Artetaa as they are placed on the 11th position with just 34 points after 26 matches, 10-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Arsenal will face Everton in their next league fixture where a win will reduce their gap with Chelsea to seven points with 11 matches in the campaign to go.

Wenger, who has managed Arsenal for more than two decades, while talking at beIN Sports as cited by Express, expressed optimism in team’s chances for securing a spot in Europe’s elite club football competition next season.

“They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three [Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester] is away from the rest of the league,” said Wenger. “And the rest of the league… The bottom teams have moved and the top teams – the top six – have dropped their level. After tomorrow’s game we have 11 games to go, 33 points to go for, if you win [against Everton] you have 37 points with 11 games to go. If you make 22-25 points you have a chance.”