Time for Ederson? – Manchester City’s penalty pain continues with Sergio Aguero miss at Leicester City

Sergio Aguero’s saved penalty at Leicester City marked Manchester City’s fourth consecutive failure from the spot in the Premier League.

After Gabriel Jesus saw a penalty saved in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in January, Pep Guardiola identified goalkeeper Ederson as Manchester City’s best spot-kick option.

“Ederson is the best. Believe me, Eddie is the best taker we have on the penalties,” said the City boss last month.

“He has no blood in his brains, he’s so calm, so he could do it.”

With Sergio Aguero seeing an effort from 12 yards stopped by Kasper Schmeichel in City’s 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, Guardiola may now have to consider passing the duties to his keeper.

City have failed with four of their seven penalties in the Premier League this season, and here we reflect on their struggles in 2019-20.

4 – Kasper Schmeichel’s save for Sergio Aguero’s penalty was his fourth @premierleague penalty save – one more than his father Peter made in his entire Premier League career. Pride. #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/eJMAnOgfl7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

August 10, 2019: Sergio Aguero v West Ham – SCORED

There were signs of what was to come for City from the spot this season even in an opening-day 5-0 win. Aguero netted City’s fourth from 12 yards, but only after referee Mike Dean had ordered a retake for encroachment, Lukasz Fabianski having saved his tame initial effort.

September 21, 2019: Sergio Aguero v Watford – SCORED

Aguero needed no second invitation in City’s 8-0 thrashing of Watford, scoring the second goal with a confident low penalty struck straight down the middle after team-mate Riyad Mahrez had been fouled by visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster.

December 21, 2019: Ilkay Gundogan v Leicester City – SCORED

Schmeichel was unfortunate not to deny Gundogan in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, the Germany international just beating his outstretched arm to find the bottom-right corner and put the reigning league champions 2-1 up in an eventual 3-1 win prior to Christmas.

GOAL Wolves 0-1 Man City (25 mins) Sterling scores on the follow-up after Patricio denies him from the spot after a retaken penalty due to encroachment by Coady After consulting the VAR, referee Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty for a foul on Mahrez by Dendoncker#WOLMCI — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019: Raheem Sterling v Wolves – MISSED

The start of City’s dreadful recent run of missed penalties began in a thrilling 3-2 defeat at Molineux. Sterling was given a second chance after Rui Patricio kept out his first attempt, with a retake ordered. The Portugal keeper denied him again, only for Sterling to tuck away the rebound.

January 21, 2020: Gabriel Jesus v Sheffield United – MISSED

The failure that sparked Guardiola’s Ederson remarks saw Brazil international Jesus thwarted, Dean Henderson – on loan at the Blades from Manchester United, of course – moved to his right to palm clear with a diving, two-handed save.

February 2, 2020: Ilkay Gundogan v Tottenham – MISSED

Gundogan went for the same formula that saw him score against Leicester, but Hugo Lloris went low to his left to deny him in the first half, with claims for another penalty after the France international felled Sterling in pursuit of the rebound rejected following a VAR review.

February 22, 2020 Sergio Aguero v Leicester City – MISSED

Aguero placed the ball on the spot at the King Power Stadium after Dennis Praet was adjudged to have handled in the area. However, Schmeichel got the better of the Argentina striker, marking his fourth Premier League penalty save, one more than famous father Peter recorded while playing in the same competition.