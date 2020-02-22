Double trouble – Frank Lampard ends Jose Mourinho’s proud record

Jose Mourinho had never suffered a league double defeat during his long managerial career until he was schooled by Frank Lampard once again.

Frank Lampard guided Chelsea to an unprecedented achievement in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

The Blues became the first side to beat a team managed by Mourinho both home and away in a single league season.

Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso were on target at Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Rudiger’s late own goal providing scant consolation for Mourinho as Spurs slipped four points behind their London rivals in the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Lampard also got one over Mourinho when his Derby County team won at Manchester United in the EFL Cup last season.