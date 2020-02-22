Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for tough transfer window

Manchester City are facing a potentially difficult transfer window, Pep Guardiola has warned.

Pep Guardiola is expecting Manchester City to face a tough transfer window due to inflated fees and uncertainty over the club’s participation in the Champions League.

Last week, City were hit with a two-year ban from European competition by UEFA along with a €30million fine over alleged breaches of its Financial Fair Play regulations.

The club immediately signalled their intention to launch an appeal against the ruling with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with chief executive Ferran Soriano saying the allegations “are simply not true”.

Prior to UEFA’s announcement, many had been tipping Guardiola to oversee an overhaul of City’s first-team squad.

But when asked by Sky Sports if he expects a busy close season, the City manager admitted it will be tough to act in the market.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think so because today it is so difficult to change the players because they are so expensive and it is not easy,” he said.

“The club must [also] be sustainable, I understand completely, and in the situation that we are in, we have to wait, [not] anticipate. Our idea right now with the situation with Financial Fair Play [is] when we are going to appeal.

“Right now, we have to wait. So, we are going to play these three months, and when the season finishes, we will see what the situation is.

“And with the club, together, we are going to decide what is best – not just for the next year, but for the next two, three, four years for the cub.”

The former Barcelona coach insists City are still preparing as though they will play in the Champions League next season, though.

“I think the club is working as though nothing has changed, nothing has happened, and the players have to play like they have done all of these seasons [previously] in the same way,” Guardiola added.

“We believe we are going to be there. What we have to do is to do our job and play like we have done these seasons and then, after that, [we will see].”