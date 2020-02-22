5 disastrous signings in 2019-20 Premier League season so far

English Premier League 2019-20 season is fast reaching towards its conclusion with teams battling hard to achieve their objectives in the remaining few matchdays. Liverpool are looking set to win their first league title in three decades after having a 22-point gap with second-placed Manchester City.

Here we are bringing you a list of five players who have not lived up to the expectations after their move in the 2019-20 Premier League season so far.

#5 Tanguy Ndombélé (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombélé has also not lived up to the expectations of the fans as well as the management. The French international joined the North London-based outfit in a deal worth of £54 million which was a record signing for the club.

However, since then, Ndombélé’s performance has been inconsistent to say the least whereas his fitness problems have also made it difficult for him to succeed in the Premier League in his debut season. Till now, Ndombélé has two goals and two assists to his name in 16 league appearances for Spurs.

#4 Sébastien Haller (West Ham)

Striker Sébastien Haller is also in the list of players who have not lived up to the expectations. The French U21 international joined West Ham from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of £36 million. However, Haller has been pretty average in the final third as he has managed to score just six goals and provided two assists in 24 league appearances.

With the Hammers involved in the relegation battle, the London-based club are in dire need to see the striker living up to his price-tag in the final few months of the season.

#3 Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal with a reputation of a serious goal scorer after managing to score 23 times along with 12 assists in 41 appearances for French Ligue 1 outfit Lille in the 2018-19 season. However, after making a £72 million move to the Gunners in the summer, Pepe has not been anywhere as effective as the Premier League club’s management would’ve been hoping for.

The Ivory Coast international has managed to score four goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances in the league competition. It is not only his lack of goal-scoring threat which is disappointing the Arsenal fans but also his overall linkup play isn’t great either.

#2 Moise Kean (Everton)

Young striker Moise Kean joined Everton with the reputation of one the hottest young property in Italian football. However, the 19-year-old has not lived up to expectations after making a £24.75 million move in the summer transfer window.

Till now, the Italy U21 international has only managed to score one goal and provided two assists in 19 Premier League appearances and it was because of this reason, he was linked with a return to Serie A in the January transfer window.

#1 Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United’s striker Joelinton is perhaps the most disappointing signing of the 2019 season in the Premier League. The 23-year-old joined the Magpies for a club-record fee of £39.60 million but looked completely rattled with the pace and physicality in the Premier League.

Till now, the Brazil U17 international has only managed to score a single goal and provided two assists in 26 league appearances for the Toon Army. It’s not only his lack of goal-scoring threat which is a problem for Newcastle but also his linkup play with the other attacking players left a lot to be desired of.