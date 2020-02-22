Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 classic encounters

Chelsea are all set to welcome former boss Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge in what is probably the most important match of their season so far. Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth on the Premier League table, only a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and today’s match could go a long way in deciding who plays in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The two London-based sides have thrown quite a few classics our way in the past and here are five of those matches (all from the Premier League era).

#5 Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Chelsea (1 January 2015)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur served up yet another new year classic as the Blues’ trip to WHL became an eight-goal thriller. Diego Costa gave Chelsea the lead in the 18th minute but Harry Kane hit back in the 30th minute before goals from Andros Townsend and Danny Rose in the fag end of the first half gave Spurs a 3-1 lead.

Kane started the second half with another goal but Chelsea replied through Eden Hazard. However, Nacer Chadli’s strike in the 78th minute killed the match for the Blues. John Terry got a consolation goal in the end.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea (4 January 2017)

Chelsea were flying high in the league when they visited the White Hart Lane (WHL) back in January 2017. Antonio Conte’s men had won 13 matches on the trot and were looking good for a 14th but Spurs had other plans.

A brace from Dele Alli sealed a Tottenham Hotspur win as Mauricio Pochettino’s side went on to challenge for the title, only to lose out to the Blues ultimately by seven points.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea (16 September 2001)

Chelsea travelled to White Hart Lane in December 2001 in what turned out to be an enthralling encounter. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink opened the scoring for Blues before Teddy Sheringham’s strike in the second half levelled the scores.

Both the players got on to the scoresheet again – Hasselbank in the 81st minute and Sheringham in the last minute of normal time. However, just when Spurs thought that they have salvaged a draw, Marcel Desailly scored in injury time to win the match for Chelsea.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur 4-4 Chelsea (19 March 2008)

It was Spurs’ turn to make a comeback this time in this classic encounter from 2008. Didier Drogba gave Chelsea and early lead but Jonathan Woodgate’s striker set things straight for Spurs. The Blues then replied with two goals through Michael Essien and Joe Cole to take a 3-1 lead by the 52nd minute.

However, Tottenham weren’t done yet as Dimitar Berbatov and Tom Huddlestone scored to bring the scores back to level terms. Cole then got his second of the match and it seemed as if the Blues were running away with three points but Robbie Keane’s strike two minutes before full-time saw both the sides share the spoils.

#1 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (2 May 2016)

Probably the most famous match of the lot, this 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge meant much more than what the scoreline suggests. Tottenham needed a win to keep up their Premier League title hopes but anything other than a Spurs win would have handed Leicester City the title.

They didn’t seem in the mood to drop points when first-half strikes from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min gave them a 2-0 lead. However, the Blues returned in the second half to score twice through Gary Cahill (58′) and Eden Hazard (83′) and hand Leicester their first-ever Premier League title.