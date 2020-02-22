Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho blowing Tottenham Hotspur injury crisis out of proportion

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is exaggerating the injury crisis Spurs are in currently with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out of action.

Chelsea and Tottenham are set to face off in the English Premier League on Saturday, which would be the second league meeting between Lampard and his former manager at Chelsea, Mourinho. The former England midfielder had come out on top when the duo last met in December 2019 as the Blues won 2-0 in Spurs’ backyard.

“He (Jose) he has got attacking players, let’s get it right,” Lampard said as per Standard. Dele Alli was up there during his best season at Spurs. Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final.”

Mourinho had earlier highlighted how finishing top four is now a herculean task for Spurs and if they do manage to achieve it, it would be one of his greatest achievements.

“Tottenham without Harry or Sonny, without one of them, doesn’t win a match since 2014,” the Portuguese tactician said. “That means a lot. That means that Sonny and Harry score the majority of goals that Tottenham scores. This season was so, so negatively special that we are going to be without them both at the same time for a lot of matches.

“If we manage to finish top four it’s something incredible. Incredible achievement for the boys. So we have to give everything we have.”