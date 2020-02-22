Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Jamie Vardy ahead of Leicester City vs Manchester City encounter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leicester City superstar Jamie Vardy ahead of the two sides’ Premier League encounter on Saturday. The Spanish tactician went on to say that the England international is one of the best strikers he has ever seen.

After a 2-0 win over West Ham United, City continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to the King Power Stadium. Ahead of the match, Guardiola praised Vardy, claiming that it’s perfect for him to play against City as they maintain a high line.

“Because we play 40 metres in front, it’s perfect for him,” Guardiola said.

“Jamie Vardy scored goals against us and against all the teams, because in the box, in the final third, he’s exceptional. He’s one of the better strikers I’ve ever seen in movement, in finishing, in high pressing. In many things he’s an exceptional player.”

Guardiola hailed Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers for the work he has done with the Foxes. Leicester are currently third on the Premier League table, behind City and Rodger’s former club Liverpool/

“I said when we played before, in our home game, how impressed [I was],” Guardiola said.

“I know the incredible job he did at Liverpool, but I was not here. I saw him when he was at Celtic in Glasgow and I thought, ‘Wow, this team plays good and aggressive and had good vibes’.

“They have incredible organisation at Leicester, with good scouting. They know exactly what they have to do, and it’s nice to see teams play as well as they play for the benefit of English football, to have this kind of manager and a team playing this way.”