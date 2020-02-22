Odion Ighalo believes it’s only matter of time before goals start coming for him at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has claimed that it is only a matter of time before the goals start coming in for him. The Nigeria international moved to the red half of Manchester in the recently concluded January transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

Though the former Watford forward, who scored 39 goals in 99 matches for them, hasn’t been signed as a first-choice striker, an injury to Marcus Rashford means he will get much more chances that he would’ve hoped for.

“I am getting used to the guys and getting used to the team. When that time comes, the goals will start coming,” said Ighalo as per Daily Mail.

“The last time I played in the Premier League was three years ago, so it’s different to where I was coming from. I hadn’t played a game since December. I just need that sharpness, that bit of extra push. I still need to do extra training on my own to get full fitness. I’m feeling much better game by game – I’m getting there.”