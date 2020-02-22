Jose Mourinho claims finishing top four with Tottenham Hotspur would be one of his greatest achievements

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that it would be ‘something incredible’ if the club manages to finish top-four this season. Spurs are currently in an injury crisis with two of their top players in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min set to miss the rest of the season due to respective injuries.

Mourinho, while in conversation with the media ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League encounter against Chelsea, said that the team will have to give everything if they want to achieve a top-four finish. He added that both Kane and Son will be huge misses for the side.

“Tottenham without Harry or Sonny, without one of them, doesn’t win a match since 2014,” he said. “That means a lot. That means that Sonny and Harry score the majority of goals that Tottenham scores. This season was so, so negatively special that we are going to be without them both at the same time for a lot of matches.

“If we manage to finish top four it’s something incredible. Incredible achievement for the boys. So we have to give everything we have.”

The Portuguese tactician opened up on facing his former side yet again as well. He said that this won’t be any special occasion but just one more game.

“No. No, not special. One more game. Because I am a professional, because as I told every time I played for my previous clubs, I belong 200% to my club,” he said. “And that’s it. The only different thing would be that from the end of the game I can walk from the stadium to my house. But even that I will not take advantage of because I will come back with my players.

“Seeing [Lampard] is always nice. If I meet him in the street, if I meet him in the restaurant, if I meet him in the corridor, it’s always nice to see him. But not special to play against his team – it’s not against him, it’s against my team against his team. Not special.”