Raheem Sterling hails ‘fantastic club’ Real Madrid amid speculation over Man City future

Despite insisting he is happy at Manchester City, Raheem Sterling did not hide his admiration for Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling has described Real Madrid as “a fantastic club” amid speculation over his Manchester City future.

The LaLiga giants have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old over the past two seasons, but City’s looming ban from Europe has fuelled those rumours further.

Sterling insists he is happy at City, where he has won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and the FA Cup since moving from Liverpool in 2015, but he cannot disguise his admiration for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“Right now, I’m at City and I’m really happy,” Sterling told Madrid sports publication AS.

“But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club. When you see the white shirt, you know exactly what the club stands for. It’s massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.

“No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows…”

City were given a two-season ban from European competition by UEFA after being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, although the club insist they have done nothing wrong and intend to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking on the issue, Sterling said: “It’s something we don’t know much about yet because it’s something that has not been confirmed. The club has a long way to go and we just have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence in the club.”

100 – At the age of 24 years and 57 days, Raheem Sterling has become the seventh youngest player in Premier League history to register 100 goal involvements in the competition (59 goals, 41 assists). Centurion. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/OCi7uuN3uz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2019

City face Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu taking place next Wednesday.

Sterling is relishing the challenge of facing the 14-time champions of Europe and does not think there is anything lucky about Zidane having led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League triumphs from 2016 to 2018.

“We had a good reaction when we knew that they will be our rival,” said the England star. “If you want to do well I think the best thing you have to do is to play against the best teams straight away and there is no better challenge than Real Madrid.

“It is always going to be a difficult game whether they are in a good or a bad moment, just because of the atmosphere, the historical stadium that we are going to…

“It’s going to be a difficult game, especially now that they are doing really well, but at the same time I’ve got full confidence in our team and if we get it right on the day, I believe we can win.

“I think to win the Champions League so many times, especially in a row as well, is very difficult. I don’t think that’s luck; it’s definitely a formula. Some people have that winning mentality and he wins by any means. So I wouldn’t say that it’s luck, I’d say it’s something he has probably developed over his great career as a player and he’s developing his career as a manager, so it continues this winning touch.”