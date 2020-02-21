Chelsea star opens up on future in England amidst Juventus interest

Chelsea winger Willian has opened up on his future in England amidst links with Serie A giants Juventus. The Brazilian is in his final year of contract with the club and is yet to come to an agreement with the club over a new deal.

Willian claimed that he is happy at Chelsea and his family doesn’t want to leave London as well. He even went on to reveal that he has passed his British citizenship test and thus wants to extend his stay in the English Premier League.

“I have played for Chelsea for more than six years now, and I can honestly say that I am very happy here,” he wrote in a column for The Players’ Tribune.