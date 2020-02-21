Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has remained on the sidelines for nearly two months now, following his ankle injury and his subsequent period of recovery.

The Frenchman first suffered the injury in September, and was sidelined until November – and following Manchester United’s Boxing Day win over Newcastle United in the Premier League, he became out-of-action once again.

Altogether, he has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils so far this season – seven in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. He has not made a single appearance in United’s FA Cup and Europa League campaigns this season.

And now, Pogba himself has explained why his recovery and return to Manchester United’s squad is taking longer than expected.

“Obviously it is something which will happen,” the 26-year-old told Klitschko Official in a recent interview.

“You have to get ready for that. It can be very bad, or it can be a small injury. The most important thing is to come back and not to get injured again,” he added further.

“So come back stronger, be careful not coming back too early and then obviously going back on the pitch and being better than when you left. That is my mindset and I will carry on doing this.”

“The injury that I had was a twisted ankle, someone tackled me from behind, so it’s not something you can prevent,” Pogba explained.

“Muscle injuries, often they are with what you eat, the recovery, too much training and the sleeping. If you don’t sleep enough you could get muscle soreness and muscle injuries,” he added further, before concluding:

“You have to eat healthy, rest a lot as well, train, get strength on your muscle to prevent those injuries and after that, you won’t get injured if you have those categories on point.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.