Liverpool’s success these days is enviable due to various reasons, one of which is their current manager Jurgen Klopp. Having joined the Reds in 2015, the German took only four years to help them overtake Manchester United as the most successful English club ever.

And quite understandably, the recent success of their arch-rivals have not really pleased Manchester United fans – one of whom is a ten-year from Donegal, Ireland.

Daragh Curley, the 10-year-old Red Devils’ fan mentioned above, recently wrote to the Liverpool boss for a school assignment, asking Klopp if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some matches so they would not win the Premier League this season!

Check out the kid’s letter right below:

Given his age, the letter is innocent and hilarious, yet cheeky as well, although even Daragh himself could never have expected a reply from Klopp.

But it turns out, when his likability is not coming from eccentric coaching and hilarious press conferences, Klopp apparently exercises his popularity with a pen and paper – as his reply to Curley has not only won hearts but has also helped him earn a lot of respect from fans.

Read the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ reply right below:

Simply brilliant.

Meanwhile, all Premier League teams have completed 26 matches each so far this season, and with 12 more Matchdays remaining, Liverpool are at the top of the table, way ahead of all their opponents with 76 points (25 wins, 1 draw, 0 defeats).

Second-placed Manchester City have 54 points, which means that the maximum number of points they can gain from their remaining matches is 36 – which would take them to an overall tally of 90 points.

So all that Jurgen Klopp and his boys need to do now to win the league this season, is to accumulate at least 15 more points from their remaining twelve matches – so that their overall tally would be 91 or more, making it impossible for any other side to lay their hands on the title.