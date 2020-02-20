Barcelona should not talk too loud – Pep Guardiola hits back at Josep Maria Bartomeu over FFP comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned Barcelona to “not talk too loud” after Josep Maria Bartomeu weighed in on the club’s UEFA ban.

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu over comments he made regarding Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions.

UEFA imposed the heavy sanction on the Premier League champions last week and fined them €30million for an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

City intend to appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Guardiola has already said he is “optimistic” of a positive outcome.

In what was considered a swipe at the English side, Barca chief Bartomeu on Tuesday thanked European football’s governing body for following through with FFP punishments.

“I would like to thank UEFA regarding FFP,” he said at the XIV Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Awards.

“They’ve been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years. We have regular investigations and we have supported UEFA in everything it does in football.”

But Guardiola, who has vowed to stay at the Etihad Stadium even if the ban is upheld, snapped back at his ex-employers and warned City are not alone in being embroiled in off-the-field controversy.

Speaking at his post-match news conference following Wednesday’s routine 2-0 home league win over West Ham, the Catalan said: “I don’t know if they spy on me but they know me, it’s not necessary to spy on me.

“If they are happy we are suspended, I say to the president of Barcelona, let us appeal.

“The people [at City] right now trust what they have done so that is what we are going to do. We’re going to appeal and maybe it happens but don’t talk too loud Barcelona.

“That is my advice because everybody is involved sometimes in situations. We are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play in the Champions League against Barcelona.”