Pep Guardiola vows to stick with Manchester City amid UEFA fight

Pep Guardiola has vowed to stick with Manchester City as they fight to overturn UEFA’s two-year ban from European competition.

European football’s governing body imposed the heavy sanction on City last week and fined them €30million after an investigation from its Club Financial Control Body found the English champions guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Speaking on Wednesday, chief executive Ferran Soriano insisted the allegations “are simply not true” and the club promised to appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The futures of star players Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have been called into question in recent days, while Guardiola’s own position was initially thrown into doubt.

However, it was reported earlier this week that Guardiola had outlined his committment to the club and speaking for the first time since Friday’s announcement, the Catalan coach insisted he has no intention of departing the Etihad Stadium before his contract expires next year.

“It’s not finished. The club believes it’s unfair so we are going to appeal. We are going to wait,” he told Sky Sports.

“All we can do is on the pitch and do what we have done the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season. I trust my club completely 100 per cent. They explained to me the reasons why.

“If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible.”

And Guardiola, speaking on the back of City’s routine 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham, is confident the ban will be overturned.

“We are going to fight like we have fought every single game and day we are together until the end of the season,” he added.

“We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.”

Guardiola reportedly told his players this week he would stay at City even if a punishment as extreme as relegation to League Two were imposed on the club.

Asked if he would stay put even if such an unlikely scenario were to occur, he added: “Why should I leave? When I said I love this club I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens I will be here next season.”