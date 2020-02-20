Premier League weekly round-up: Liverpool inch closer to title, Champions League race wide open

As another big matchweek in the Premier League comes to a close, FOX Sports Asia looks at all the major talking points from the action.

#1 Maguire leads United’s Champions League qualification bid

Harry Maguire was lucky to stay on the pitch during Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea and made the best of it, sealing the game with a bullet header to move United within three points of the Blues, who are fourth on the Premier League table.

The defender was rock-solid throughout and his goal might well turn out to be worth millions. All of United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton are well within reach of the coveted fourth place, and that is without even counting Arsenal and Burnley, who are also in the mix.

Moreover, Manchester City’s European ban means – as it stands – the fifth place will be enough to qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Big two-and-a-half months coming up for each of these sides.

#2 Spurs suffer Son blow



There is a shortage of strikers amongst the Premier League’s big teams right now and Son Heung-Min is the latest player who has be ruled out with a long-term injury(broken arm). This, after the Korea Republic international played the entire 90 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa with the injury and even scored two goals in the process.

It’s not very difficult to imagine how much Jose Mourinho and co. will miss a player of Son’s quality. A hammer blow to Tottenham’s Champions League aspirations.

#3 Anfield smelling the title

A relentless Liverpool side took another step towards the title with a narrow 1-0 win against Norwich. It’s been 30 years since they last won the title and it is safe to say that Liverpool fans can smell the trophy right now.

At current rate, it will take them 15 more points to win the title. There is also a strong possibility of claiming the title against Everton, which would be another dream come true for the red half of Merseyside!

#4 The Carlo Ancelotti show at Everton

Such has been Carlo Ancelotti’s impact at Everton that their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace seems routine. They have claimed the second-most points in the league after Liverpool since Ancelotti took over and people are starting to consider that this might not be a fluke after all.

Languishing closer to relegation than Europe when he took over, Ancelotti’s subtle tweaks and changes have made a big impact and his team are now only five points behind Chelsea in fourth place.

#5 Arsenal back in business

Having won only a single game in the Premier League since Arteta took over, a win was due for this Arsenal side. The first half of their game against Newcastle didn’t go as planned but in the second half, they suddenly burst into life.

After Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang opened the scoring, it was all Arsenal. They finished four goals to the good to cap off a good day for the Gunners.

#6 Manchester City respond to ban by cruising past West Ham

If there’s one thing Manchester City are good at, it’s winning football games, and Pep Guardiola’s side did exactly that in the week where UEFA imposed a two-year ban from European competitions.

After the 2-0 win, however, both Pep Guardiola and man-of-the-match Kevin De Bruyne remained tightlipped about the situation.

Other results:

Wolves 0-0 Leicester

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

Brighton 1-1 Watford

Southampton 1-2 Burnley