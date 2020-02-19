Paul Pogba’s brother claims he wants to leave Manchester United to play UCL football and win titles

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s older brother Mathias has revealed that the France international wants to leave the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club to play in the UEFA Champions League. The revelation comes only a day after Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola hit out at Solskjaer through an Instagram post.

The midfielder is currently out of action and is only expected to return later this month or the next but his situation at United is now unclear. He was linked with moves to Juventus and Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window but ultimately stayed put.

Mathias has now revealed that his younger brother wants to leave United to play in the UCL and win titles. He went on to claim that Pogba won’t get UCL football and titles at the Premier League side and thus might push for a summer transfer.

“Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles,” he told Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

“We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer.”