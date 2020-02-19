Manchester United great believes Paul Pogba will leave after Mino Raiola’s outburst against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United great Gary Neville believes the public spat between Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will end up in the Frenchman leaving the club for good in the summer transfer window. Pogba is currently out of action due to an injury and hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since December 2019.

Raiola hit out at Solskjaer through an Instagram post whereas the Norwegian refused to comment on the matter but did state that he probably won’t talk to the player-agent duo about the matter. Neville, on the other hand, said that the incident will eventually lead to Pogba ultimately leaving the club.

He even added that United need to take a stance against Raiola as he has troubled them in the past as well. “It will end in Pogba leaving Manchester United. What the club need to do is make a stance on that agent. He has messed them around for years with Pogba and others,” Neville said.

“Why they allow themselves to be played I will never know. He is a serious thorn in the side for them. United should stand strong and not do business with him and tell players if they are represented by him we won’t do deals with you,” he added.

Pogba has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus.