Gary Neville reveals what Manchester United need to do in Premier League to earn UCL spot

Manchester United great and currently a pundit, Gary Neville has revealed how he thinks either of United and Chelsea can earn one of the UEFA Champions League spots. The Red Devils registered a massively crucial win at Stamford Bridge on Monday to move even closer to the top four.

Chelsea are currently fourth with 41 points, followed by Tottenham Hotspur (40 points), Sheffield United (39 points) and Manchester United (38 points). Neville is of the opinion that if one of these teams need to ‘go on a run’ to seal a UCL spot for themselves.

“If you think about United’s two goals, they were very good. The first one, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been criticised at times this season for his lack of quality in the final third but he put in a wonderful cross.

“Anthony Martial, another person who has been criticised for not having enough presence in the striking position, did well to get across Andreas Christensen. It was a top goal.

“For the second goal, that’s what United fans have expected from Harry Maguire from day one. They’ve expected him to score and dominate from set pieces. It was a good night for Manchester United. The back three of Eric Bailly, Maguire and Luke Shaw all played well.

“I don’t think United are perfect. Both teams are inconsistent. Chelsea have a tough game at home against Spurs at the weekend and they could easily go and win, while United could drop points against Watford. That’s how daft both these teams have been this season.

“One of them must go on a run now to get that Champions League spot,” Neville told Sky Sports.