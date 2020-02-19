Ex-Liverpool star believes Jurgen Klopp factor might help Reds sign Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid interest

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would prefer a move to Anfield over Real Madrid because of the Reds’ charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp. Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Paris recently and many expect him to take the next step in his career during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Crouch, while on BT Sport (via Express), revealed that he thinks that top-class players like the Frenchman would like to join Liverpool because ‘they’re winning every single game’. Moreover, he is of the opinion that everyone in world football would want to work under Klopp now and Mbappe is no different.

“Complete opposite,” Crouch said. “I’m looking at players like Mbappe and top, top class players who will want to come to Liverpool. They see how harmonious the group is, they’re winning every single game, they look like they’re playing with a smile on their face.

“Everyone in world football would want to work under Jurgen Klopp. He has built the club off of what Brendan Rodgers’ did, he did very, very well. Not only has he bought top-class players, he’s improved all of those players and they’re playing at the top of their game now.”