Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola claims they are ‘open for talks’ on new Manchester United contract

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been in the headlines for public spat with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The France international has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus over the past year and reports claim that he is all but set to move out of Old Trafford in the summer.

After Raiola called out Solskjaer through an Instagram post, the United manager responded by saying that he ‘probably won’t’ talk to both Pogba and his agent about the comments made by the latter. In an interview with Sky Sports, the super-agent has now claimed that he will ‘reach out’ to the Norwegian tactician and that he didn’t mean any disrespect towards the club and the manager.

He went on to add that though there have been no discussion about Pogba’s future, they are ready to initiate talks with Manchester United once the player returns from a long-term injury. The 26-year-old has been out of action since December and is expected to be fully fit later this month or early March.

“No, but I will reach out to Ole because nothing serious is going on. I certainly did not intend to have any disrespect to the club or towards him. Having players at Manchester United, I only want the best for the team and the club. I have nothing against Ole and I don’t think he has anything against me.

“I did only think that saying Paul is Manchester United’s was not the right reaction. I only wanted to respond to everyone who said that because you employ a player therefore you own them and can do whatever you want with them,” Raiola said.

“Paul has great commitment to the club, there is no question about that. Paul has a contract with Manchester United and wants to get back fit as quick as possible and back into the team to be a positive factor until the end of the season.

“In this moment, there are no talks [over Pogba’s future]. He is only committed to Manchester United and he respects his contract. Everybody is worried about Pogba leaving, but I am not worried.

“We are open for talks after he gets back [from injury]. For now, there is a contract and the only thing he is focused on is getting back to fitness,” he added.