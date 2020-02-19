Reports: Manchester United receive transfer boost as top target’s club identify replacement

English Premier League giants Manchester United have received a major transfer boost as German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have now identified a replacement for star winger Jadon Sancho. The Manchester-based club are looking to overhaul their squad for the future campaigns and they have been linked with a number of young players in the recent past.

One of those players is Sancho who is undoubtedly one of the hottest young property in Europe and has been attracting interest from the likes of United’s league rivals Chelsea and Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

As per German news outlet Deichstube cited by Daily Express, Dortmund have conceded defeat in their efforts of keeping the star player beyond the summer of 2020 and therefore, they are now preparing for a life without Sancho.

The report further stated that for this purpose, Dortmund have already identified league rivals Werner Bremen’s winger Milot Rashica as an ideal replacement of the star player.

Sancho has been with Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee of £7.05 million.

Since then, the versatile attacker has been a real sensation for his current club where he has already scored 30 times and provided 40 assists in just 86 appearances in all competitions.