Ex-Real Madrid & Barcelona star Luis Figo passes verdict on Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes signing

Portugal legend and former Real Madrid & Barcelona midfielder Luis Figo has had his say on Bruno Fernandes and whether Manchester United have made the right signing. United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January window in a deal which could rise up to £68m.

Figo claimed that the United midfielder is one of the best players in Portugal and he thinks that he was a ‘good buy’ for the club. However, he didn’t compare him to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona by saying that ‘he is a different player’.

“He is one of the best football players in Portugal. He is in the international team, a midfielder that can score. He has the quality to [score a] goal and to be in the box. ‘I think it was a good buy, I just hope that he can adapt as soon as possible to a different league,” Figo said while in conversation with Sky Sports.

“He is a different player, he is not a striker [but] a midfielder. In these days the market is not so big so it is difficult to find players because everyone is looking for that and the production of talent is not as huge as in other generations. So sometimes you have to buy different players,” he added.