Bruno Fernandes opens up on Chelsea game after first win as Manchester United player

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes earned his first win in a United shirt as the Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-0 to make the top-four race even more interesting. The former Sporting Lisbon star got his first assist for the club as well as his delivery from a corner resulted in Harry Maguire scoring United’s second of the night at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, Fernandes was quizzed about how he feels to win his first match as a United player. In reply, the 25-year-old revealed that though the team can do much better with the ball, he feels happy and it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play in the biggest English club.

“I feel great, it’s a difficult game, a great team, and we need to win to keep forward in this way. We can do much better with the ball, but here it was a good game. I feel good, I play for the biggest club in England and I am really happy, it’s a dream come true,” he said after the match.

United captain Harry Maguire heaped praise on Fernanes as well. “The quality on the ball he brings, technical ability, the presence he’s brought in, he’s a leader, long may it continue. I’ve missed a lot of chances this year, it was a matter of time before I scored one,” Maguire said,