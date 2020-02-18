Roy Keane reveals why Harry Maguire escaped red card for Batshuayi challenge during Manchester United’s 2-0 win vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Roy Keane revealed why he thinks Harry Maguire escaped a red card during the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Chelsea, which kept them in the hunt for a top-four finish. The United captain appeared to have kicked Michy Batshuayi in the groin but the referee and VAR didn’t think if it was worth sending him off.

Keane claimed that it was Maguire’s personality which helped him escape the red card. The former midfielder added that the English defender ‘comes across as a decent guy’ which probably helped him in the tricky situation.

“He’s very lucky, a very lucky boy,” Keane said as reported by Sky Sports. “Maguire, maybe because it’s his personality, he seems like a calm lad, he definitely kicks out. I think they look at it and ask if he’s a nasty player.

“His personality helped him in the situation. He does come across as a pretty decent guy and he said it was an accident. It’s a pretty decent excuse but still, he’s a lucky boy.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher had his say on the incident as well. He believes that Maguire should’ve been sent off as well and was lucky to escape a red card.

“It doesn’t look good,” he said. “The fact the Chelsea bench get up, Frank Lampard and Jody Morris, maybe they know him a little bit as they’re all English, don’t demonstrate as much as they’d normally do.

“That split second, your foot comes out, he may not even be able to explain it himself, but I think he’s very, very lucky.

“Listen, it’s a red card. He’s very lucky. We looked at the Heung-min Son one at half-time and it’s virtually the same so he’s very fortunate. The referee can’t see it, but it goes to VAR, when you’re talking about referees, VAR, it’s the inconsistency which will frustrate people.”