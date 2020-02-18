Bruno Fernandes’ set-pieces among best I’ve seen – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes’ set-pieces are among the best Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen.

Fernandes’ superb corner was headed in by Harry Maguire in the second half of United’s 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Monday.

Solskjaer was delighted with the midfielder, who arrived at United for a reported £47million in January, and hailed his set-piece ability.

“He’s a top player, he wants to get on the ball,” the United manager told a news conference.

“But at set-ball delivery he’s top class, one of the better ones I’ve seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he’s dangerous and he got the goal.”

Amazing 3 points against a really tough opponent Ready for the next match #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/CRfeYNNnbS — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 17, 2020

The win, set up by Anthony Martial’s first-half header, moved United into seventh and within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

But Solskjaer still wants to see more from his team, who visit Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

“Of course we want to be in the Champions League next year, and we’ve given ourselves a chance by this result, but we know that we need to improve,” he said.

“On creating chances, scoring goals. We showed a clean sheet again today, a foundation to build from.

“We’re going to work hard, recover now because we’ve got a game on Thursday. So thanks for the help, all the recovery we get in Europe.”