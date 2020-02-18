Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Harry Maguire’s potential red card incident after 2-0 win vs Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his say on the Harry Maguire-Michy Batshuayi incident which has left the fans wondering if the United captain should’ve been sent off. The Red Devils registered a huge 2-0 victory over Chelsea and kept the race for a top-four finish alive.

After the encounter, when Solskjaer was quizzed about Maguire’s challenge on Batshuayi, he said that the Englishman was just trying to protect himself. “Harry was just protecting himself,” the Norwegian said about the incident.

Solskjaer on Maguire’s interesting challenge on Batshuayi: “Harry was just protecting himself.”😳 #CFC #CHEMUN — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 17, 2020

The United manager then opened up on the win and what it means for the club going forward in the season.

“That’s four (clean sheets) on the bounce now, we’re getting better defensively. Two very good goals. We were a bit leggy to be fair. Some good individual performances. I thought first half we were too negative and made technical errors. It gives us confidence. It gives us a chance, it’s going to be a tight race (for a top-four place).

“Some good individual performances at times, first half we were too negative, technical errors, but the goals were fantastic. Aaron has been working on his crossing, Anthony has been told x amount of times to get in that box. We’ve had an ongoing joke with Harry and his headers, about time,” he added.