Frank Lampard claims Harry Maguire should’ve been sent off for Michy Batshuayi challenge

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has claimed that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire should have been sent off during the two sides’ all-important Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won the encounter 2-0, courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Maguire was involved in an incident with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and caught him in the groin while fighting for the ball. However, the referee didn’t deem it as a red card foul and so did the VAR. However, Lampard believes it was a clear red, like many other fans.

“Maguire should have been sent off,” Lampard said. ”That’s clear, and that obviously changes the game. It’s just a wrong decision – everyone I’ve spoken to has said the same. Which I suppose is harder to take with the presence of VAR.

“Decisions like that are crucial. That’s a major part of what VAR was brought in for: a second viewing, different angles. I don’t get why they aren’t looking at the monitor. It should be used.”

Maguire was quick to defend himself, claiming it was his natural reaction to straighten his legs. “I know I caught him,” Maguire admitted.

“I felt he was going to fall on me, and my natural reaction was to straighten my leg to stop him. It wasn’t a kick-out and I had no intent to hurt him. I apologised to him, and it was nice that the referee [Anthony Taylor] saw sense.”