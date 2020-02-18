Fans believe Harry Maguire should’ve been sent off for challenge on Michy Batshuayi during Manchester United’s win vs Chelsea

Chelsea fans believe Harry Maguire was lucky to stay on the pitch after kicking Blues striker Michy Batshuayi in the groin during the Premier League giants’ all-important encounter at Stamford Bridge. What made it worse for the Chelsea fans was that the United captain went on to score his side’s second goal after the incident.

Here’s how fans reacted to Maguire’s challenge on Batshuayi.

FT: Chelsea 0-2 Man United pic.twitter.com/NVK1U32a3d — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 17, 2020

Harry Maguire stays on after this challenge and then scores vs. Chelsea 😳 pic.twitter.com/inrj86JFSI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 17, 2020

Manchester-born referee Anthony Taylor didnt think this was a red card offence by Maguire. Neither did Manchester-born Chris Kavanagh who was in charge of VAR. https://t.co/t9S4vrnUth — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) February 17, 2020

Son – red card

Maguire – play on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UBoP5eRi5J — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 17, 2020

Lampard on decisions that cost us tonight: ‘They are crucial. Maguire should get a red and then he scores the second goal. That’s what VAR was brought in for, to check different angles.’#CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2020

—Maguire not sent off after VAR review

—Zouma goal disallowed by VAR

—Giroud goal disallowed by VAR How Chelsea fans saw VAR: pic.twitter.com/9Xy1vEp8GM — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2020

Ok you might have guessed I don’t like VAR. but what worries me most is that a qualified PLref with as many looks as he wants can’t see what Harry Maguire has done. That’s not the systems fault but the ineptness of those who are attempting to operate the system. Really scary — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) February 17, 2020

If Diego Costa did what Maguire did to Michy I guarantee you he would’ve been sentenced to death — َ (@HakimZ10i) February 17, 2020

VAR continues to amaze me how that’s not RED card for maguire pic.twitter.com/YsQQwnS2lt — J₲🃏 (@joelgrandis) February 17, 2020

Video evidence of Harry Maguire kicking into Batshuayi’s groin. Intent and contact. Absolute red all day.pic.twitter.com/3Twdo4MTyo — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) February 17, 2020