Premier League |

Fans believe Harry Maguire should’ve been sent off for challenge on Michy Batshuayi during Manchester United’s win vs Chelsea

Chelsea fans believe Harry Maguire was lucky to stay on the pitch after kicking Blues striker Michy Batshuayi in the groin during the Premier League giants’ all-important encounter at Stamford Bridge. What made it worse for the Chelsea fans was that the United captain went on to score his side’s second goal after the incident.

Here’s how fans reacted to Maguire’s challenge on Batshuayi.

 

Comments