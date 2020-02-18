Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points as United outclass Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United completed the double over Chelsea for the first time in 32 years with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League. FOX Sports Asia presents the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Match winner Maguire lucky to be on the pitch

If Manchester United had any doubt about Harry Maguire’s ability, the center-half erased them all with another big performance against another big side. The United captain put in block after block and then popped up with the crucial second goal to seal the game for his side, but should he have been on the pitch at all?

A clear kick-out on Michy Batshuayi, similar to Son’s red card against Chelsea earlier in the season was controversially not deemed as violent conduct and Maguire subsequently remained on the pitch to make a big difference.

2. Martial answers critics with big goal

Having been criticized heavily in January for United’s lack of goals, Anthony Martial hit back at his critics in some style with a header that may prove to be worth millions. Wan-Bissaka twisted and turned Willian inside-out before putting in a delivery that the Frenchman bit at with his head to score a typical number 9 goal – the type Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been crying out for since the start of the season! Big performance.

3. Lampard’s team selection suspect?

While Manchester United’s injuries have forced them into unconventional selection decisions this season, Chelsea’s strange selection came in spite of their so-called regulars being available. Frank Lampard’s decision to go with Christensen, Pedro and Caballero all raised big eyebrows. A loss makes it look even worse and the manager will no doubt have to hold his hands up and take responsibility.

4. Batshuayi out of touch

Unfortunately for Chelsea, the scoreline might have been far different had they taken their chances. A host of opportunities were spurned by the Blues and Michy Batshuayi, in particular, looked like he had left his scoring boots at home.

Two gilt-edged chances inside the area were passed up after which the striker never looked like getting his confidence back. With Tammy Abraham’s injury, it’s now a big dilemma for Frank Lampard at center-forward going into the final months of the season.

5. Top-4 race wide open

A loss would have put United 9 points off 4th but the Red Devils’ win over Chelsea has opened the gates not only for them, but for the entire lot of teams right up till 11th. Eleventh-placed Burnley are only 7 points off Chelsea and the congestion in this area of the table means the race for Europe will go down right to the wire – with Chelsea, Spurs, Everton, Arsenal, United, Burnley, Wolves and Sheffield all in the mix.