N’Golo Kante suffers early injury in Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United

N’Golo Kante’s injury-hit campaign continued after the Chelsea midfielder was forced off early on against Manchester United on Monday.

Kante, who was out with a hamstring problem in January and missed several games earlier in the season with groin and ankle issues, made way after 12 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

It was not clear what the problem was for the 28-year-old, who has made 18 Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s team and was replaced by Mason Mount.

The injury comes ahead of important fixtures for Chelsea, who face Tottenham on Saturday and Bayern Munich in the first leg Champions League of their last-16 tie three days later.