Reports: Clubs waiting for CAS verdict before calling on Premier League to strip Manchester City of domestic titles

Clubs are waiting for a final decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the asking the English Premier League to strip Manchester City of domestic titles. The Manchester-based club have been barred from taking part in the European club competitions for two years from 2020-21 season and were also asked to pay fines of €30 million for ‘breaching’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the CAS.

As per the Times cited by Sky Sports, clubs are now waiting for the decision from the CAS before making a call to Premier League to strip Man City of domestic titles.

It was reported earlier that following the verdict, Premier League have also initiated investigations and the current English champions are now expecting to face points deduction if found guilty of the FFP breaches.

It is believed that City are found guilty of providing statements where the sponsorship revenue from 2012 to 2016 was overstated.

City are currently going through a tough campaign on the pitch as well where they are 25 points behind leaders Liverpool in the league campaign and now face 13-time European champions Real Madrid in the round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.