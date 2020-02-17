Former Liverpool star opens up about UEFA’s strong verdict against Manchester City

Former Liverpool star midfielder Steven Gerrard has admitted that he wants to ‘wait and see’ the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the recent verdict from UEFA. The Manchester-based club have been barred from taking part in the European club competitions for two years from 2020-21 season and were also asked to pay fines of €30 million for ‘breaching’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the CAS.

Gerrard, who is currently managing Scottish side Rangers, while talking to the reporters as cited by Sportbible, expressed his opinion regarding the matter by saying: “We will wait and see. From a UEFA point of view, it is a real strong sentence or punishment. I’m sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is on that. Then we will see whether the Premier League act from there.”

He added: “I will give you a comment once I know that the Premier League decide to do. But if you look at the severity of the punishment from UEFA, something has gone badly wrong. So I’m really interested to see the outcome of that. Until I get the punishment from the Premier League, I won’t comment. But I’m really, really interested in it… for obvious reasons.”