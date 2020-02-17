Reports: Arsenal star faces uncertain future after not satisfying Mikel Arteta with work rate during mid-season training camp

English Premier League giants Arsenal’s young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is facing an uncertain future after it is revealed that manager Mikel Arteta is unhappy with the player’s work rate during the mid-season training camp. The Gunners are going through a tough campaign on the domestic front where they are placed on the 10th position of the league table, six-behind fourth-placed Chelsea who also have a game in hand.

The North London-based club are looking to overhaul their squad under manager Mikel Arteta who is still going through the process of getting to know his new players.

As per English tabloid Daily Mirror, Arteta is unpleased with the attitude of Guendouzi during the recently concluded two-week summer break where Arsenal trained in Dubai.

The report further stated that because of this purpose, the 20-year-old did not take part in the league match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Guendouzi is highly rated in the football community and has attracted interest from a number of top clubs in Europe in the past.

The French U21 international has been with Arsenal since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient for a reported transfer fee of €8 million.

Since then, the central midfielder has represented his current club in 77 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a single goal and provided five assists as well.