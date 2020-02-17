Reports: Pep Guardiola makes future decision if Manchester City’s two-year UEFA Champions League ban upheld

English Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club if their two-year UEFA Champions League ban is upheld. The Manchester-based club have been barred from taking part in the European club competitions for two years from 2020-21 season for ‘breaching’ the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Since the verdict announced, there has been speculation regarding the future of few high-profile players alongside manager Pep Guardiola.

There were rumours recently that the former Bayern Munich manager might end up staying in order to show loyalty towards his current club but as per Talksport, contrary to earlier reports, Guardiola will leave the club in the summer if the decision in the CAS will go against City.

The 49-year-old has been with the current Premier League champions since the summer of 2016 after leaving the German Bundesliga giants.

Since then, Guardiola has been a real sensation for City as he guided his team to 158 wins in just 213 matches in all competitions, which included two Premier League, two League Cup and one FA Cup titles.