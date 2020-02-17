5 managers who can replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

In what has been deemed a bolt out of the blue, Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons after UEFA found out that the club breached a few Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over the past few months.

Although Manchester City has announced that they will challenge UEFA’s decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it does not guarantee any success for them – and in case UEFA’s decision to ban the Sky Blues from two UCL seasons is upheld, their current manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave.

That being said, here are five managers who we at FOX Sports Asia think can replace Guardiola.

5. Marcelino

Here is one manager who has always been destined to join any Premier League soon enough. Marcelino’s stock value remains incredibly high despite his dismissal from La Liga side Valencia in September 2020.

It is worth remembering that it was Marcelino who led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19, as they beat a very strong Barcelona quite convincingly in the final. At the Etihad Stadium, he could help Manchester City regain their lost glory in the Premier League while also gearing up to play in the Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

4. Laurent Blanc

Despite not having taken the reins of a club in nearly four years, former France national team and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss Laurent Blanc remains interested in a return to management.

His quiet successes with both France and PSG could ideally act as a catalyst for Manchester City’s representatives to establish interest in him, provided Guardiola calls it quits.

3. Massimiliano Allegri

A serial winner at Juventus and now a manager being linked with every vacant post imaginable for good reason, Massimiliano Allegri can also possibly return to management soon, with the hot-seat of a European juggernaut like Manchester City looking very like a very open position especially these days.

Having had ample experience of winning trophies with Juventus in Italy, it would not be a surprise if he does the same with the Sky Blues – provided he actually joins them, of course.

2. Mauricio Pochettino

A recently unemployed manager, Mauricio Pochettino has enough credentials to apply for the role at Manchester City, provided Guardiola moves away and leaves his position vacant.

The Argentine himself has expressed openness on a Premier League return, and rumour has it that the Sky Blues have also lined him up as a potential replacement for their 49-year-old current manager.

1. Brendan Rodgers

The only active manager in this list, Brendan Rodgers has done an incredibly good job at Leicester City this season. Thanks to him, the Foxes are now at third position on the Premier League table, and qualification to the 2020-21 Champions League seems a very likely possibility for them.

Certain English sources have also reported that City are monitoring his situation at the King Power Stadium – which is why he is our top choice to replace Guardiola as their manager.