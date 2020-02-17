Manchester United vs Chelsea: 5 classic encounters

With less than 24 hours to go before Manchester United’s clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 classic encounters between the two sides over the years.

1. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on penalties – 2007/08)

Undoubtedly the most memorable clash between these two giants of English football, the Champions League final of 2008 lives long in the memories of both sets of fans, albeit for differing reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener was cancelled out by Frank Lampard, who then pointed to the heavens in memory of his recently deceased mother. Didier Drogba’s sending off in extra time added some spice before Ronaldo’s miss in the shootout gave John Terry the chance to win it. The Chelsea captained slipped, then Nicholas Anelka missed and Manchester United did the rest to claim their third ever European Cup, a fitting tribute to mark 100 years of the Munich air disaster.

2. Chelsea 5-4 Manchester United (2012/13)

Fresh off the back of a 3-2 victory against Chelsea in the Premier League, a much-changed United side faced the Blues in what would turn out to be Sir Alex Ferguson’s final League Cup encounter. The Red Devils led thrice in the game, right up until injury time, when Nani gave the ball away and Eden Hazard scored a penalty that resulting from the ensuing counter to make it 3-3 – sending the game into extra time. There was no coming back for United from then on as Hazard and co made it 5-3 before a late Giggs penalty made things nervy for Chelsea in the final minutes. Classic.

3. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United (2016/17)

Jose Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford had United fans purring but this was definitely not what they had signed up for. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea thrashed the travellers, scoring from the kick-off itself after a defensive mix up by their opponents. The goals kept coming and there was drama to add, with Mourinho accusing Conte of deliberately humiliating him at full time. A big, dramatic and heated encounter.

4. Manchester United 3-3 Chelsea (2011/12)

A classic Manchester United comeback makes it to number four on our list. United went into half-time a goal down after a Jonny Evans own goal. The second-half brought little relief as Juan Mata made it 2-0 shortly after the restart and Rio Ferdinand joined the party for 3-0 with another own goal. 2 penalties in 10 minutes turned the game on its head, however, as Rooney scored both to make it 3-2. Chicharito’s late equalizer off a Ryan Giggs delivery then sent the away stand into raptures – United showing exactly what made them champions.

5. Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea(2019/20)

The first game of United’s latest season brought a big win and big optimism, if only temporary. Tammy Abraham struck the bar early but it was all United from thereon. Kurt Zouma’s foul inside the area meant Rashford putting United 1-0 up from the spot. Further goals from Martial, Rashford and Dan James put United 4-0 up, finally putting the demons of 2016(when they lost by the same scoreline in London) to bed.