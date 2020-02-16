Premier League |

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah handed first Premier League start

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Alexandre Lacazette was named on the bench against Newcastle United, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta showing faith in Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah was selected for a first Premier League start in Arsenal’s game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was expected to go back out on loan after being recalled from Championship side Leeds United due to a lack of game time in January, but Mikel Arteta opted to retain his services.

After featuring as a substitute against Sheffield United and Burnley, Nketiah was chosen to lead the line against Newcastle at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Nketiah was joined in the front three by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, with Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli dropping to the bench.

Dani Ceballos was handed a place in a Premier League starting line-up for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Wolves on November 2.

Arsenal spent their mid-season break on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, while Newcastle were granted an extended weekend off.

