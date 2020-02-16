Following UEFA’s verdict: 5 teams Pep Guardiola can join after leaving Manchester City

In the wake of Manchester City’s 2-year ban from all European competitions, Pep Guardiola’s future has suddenly been shrouded into uncertainty. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 teams the City manager could potentially depart to.

1. Juventus

Currently, under Maurizio Sarri, Juventus right now looks the most likely destination for Guardiola, should he decide to part ways with City. He has been consistently linked with a move to Turin since the past year, and Italy remains the only big European league he has yet to conquer. Moreover, Juventus are in a serious league-battle for the first time after 7 straight title wins, meaning Sarri’s future hinges firmly on winning either the Champions League or the Serie A. Watch this space!

2. FC Barcelona

Truth be told, Barcelona are a mess right now, and a shabby one at that. Lionel Messi’s public falling out with the director of football Eric Abidal has brought the club’s troubles out in the open and new coach Setien looks more suited to the cows he was apparently walking before being appointed manager. Pulling the club out of shambles would require a genius and they don’t come much better than Guardiola. The Barcelona faithful have long prayed for his return and they are very, very desperate at the minute. Could Pep really refuse a call from back home?

3. Bayern Munich

Guardiola’s agent refused to rule out a move to Bayern in 2019 and in theory, it is very much a possibility. The Spaniard improved Bayern by leaps and bounds during his time but failed to win a Champions League title despite 3 semi-final appearances on the trot. Bayern President Herbert Hainer added to the flames by praising their former coach last year and it’s true he has a bit of unfinished business in Bavaria. Certainly wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine him going back.

4. Spain

The former Barcelona player has previously confirmed his desire to manage his national side one day, the only question is when? As a coach, Guardiola has won everything there is and now might be the ideal time to switch. Of course, much depends on Luis Enrique and how his Spanish side fares at the Euros this summer. An early exit would certainly set tongues wagging.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Could he really? It would be a big ask for a manager of his stature to step-down to one of the so-called lower leagues, but we also know Pep loves a challenge more than anything else. The Champions League has always been PSG’s holy-grail, with Thomas Tuchel the latest manager under pressure to deliver European glory. Anything other than a winner’s medal will mean disaster, in which case Guardiola will definitely be under consideration.