After it was decided that they will be banned from the next two seasons of the Champions League for breaking the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Manchester City are likely to suffer yet another setback – this time in the Premier League, as points could be deducted from their total tally this season.

This is according to The Independent‘s football reporter Miguel Delaney, who reports that Manchester City are now facing a Premier League points deduction, as their punishment for “serious breaches” of UEFA’s FFP rules also represents a breach of the domestic competition’s regulations.

Check out the tweet shared right below:

Uefa's decision means City now facing up to Premier League points deduction for this season. Exclusive: https://t.co/cHaXaeIOYx — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 14, 2020

As of right now, it is really not clear as to how much of a penalty Manchester City might face in the Premier League, but if it happens for real, one thing is for sure – the party could be started even quicker for the current table-toppers Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently enjoy a 22 point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having amassed 73 points from 25 matches so far as opposed to City’s tally on 51 points from the same number of matches.

With 13 matches remaining in the season, Liverpool only need 18 more points to make sure that they will win their first domestic title in 30 years – and hence, any points deduction for the Sky Blues would mean that things could really finish quicker than expected.