In an interview ahead of his debut match for Manchester United, striker Odion Ighalo revealed that he is yet to come to terms with his sister Mary’s untimely death in December. He further added that he will be dedicating every goal he scores to her.

Speaking for the first time about the tragedy, he said: “I feel very emotional because it has not really struck me that my sister is gone forever and I am never going to see her again.”

“Sometimes when I am alone and I just remember her, I have one sharp pain in my heart.”

“My twin sister, Akhere, will call me, crying, saying she misses her and, sometimes when I am alone, I cry too,” he added further, before concluding:

“It is a very painful loss but I am trying to be strong as a man.”

The 30-year-old Nigeria international who is on loan at Manchester United from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, has his late sister’s name inscribed on his football boots.

MARY ATOLE (nee Ighalo) lives forever 👼❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/605Kei5xGA — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 4, 2020

It has also been revealed that her name has been etched into a white T-shirt as well, which he will wear under the Manchester United jersey for his debut against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.

Quotes via The Sun.