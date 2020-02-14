Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has indicated that Christian Pulisic could return to the field during their upcoming must-win Premier League clash against Manchester United.

In case you did not know, Pulisic was left out of Chelsea’s squad in their last few games due to an abductor muscle problem. Although he is said to have recovered from his injury already, Lampard did not play him during their most recent match against Leicester City.

However, in a recent interview, the former England midfielder admitted that it is possible that the youngster will return against Manchester United.

“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that,” he said, before adding:

“The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks.”

“Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas,” he added further, before concluding:

“Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”

Injury-hit Olivier Giroud is also expected to return to the Chelsea squad against Manchester United.

At the same time, Express reports that as he was believed to be close to leaving Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closed, it is possible that his absence was due to negotiations instead of an injury.

Quotes via Express.