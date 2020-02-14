Dean Henderson reveals ‘big dream’ of becoming Manchester United’s no.1 goalkeeper

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on loan at the high-flying Premier League club from Manchester United, has revealed that his ‘big dream’ is to become Man Utd’s number one goalkeeper in the coming years. Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea, who is considered one of the best between the sticks, is currently United’s no.1.

While De Gea’s form has deteriorated in the last couple of seasons, Henderson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league this season and has kept league-high nine clean sheets so far. His form has attracted interest from quite a few clubs, both English and other top European sides,

However, as Henderson himself revealed, he wants to become United’s no.1. He was quick to add that playing just once won’t matter as he wants to play for them ‘500 times’.

Henderson told the Kelly and Wrighty show: “The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day. I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”