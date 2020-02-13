Manchester United star banned from training base over Coronavirus fears

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have banned their new signing, Odion Ighalo, from using their training grounds due to fears over Coronavirus.

Mirror claims that the striker, who was signed by Manchester United on loan from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua is being made to train away from the AON Complex at Carrington, while he is in the recommended 14-day incubation period.

The virus originated at Wuhan in China, and although Ighalo did not arrive in the UK from Wuhan, United have taken the above precaution to steer clear of any trouble.

The report further adds that the Nigerian forward will continue working with Manchester-based performance coach Wayne Richardson at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester until Friday, when he will join up with the Red Devils’ squad for the first time since his signing in January.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus has already claimed more than 1,100 lives and there were fears that travellers from China might have issues entering and leaving the UK – which is why United decided not to take any risk with the 30-year-old.

On the loanee’s absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, said:

“Odion will stay in Manchester, because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there means we’re not sure if he’s going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.”

“So he’s staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus,” he added further, before concluding:

“Of course, he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but we don’t want to take that risk [of potential border restrictions tightening].”