Paul Pogba has barely featured for Manchester United this season because of an ankle injury, but the record signing is eyeing a return.

Paul Pogba has said he “can’t wait” to return to action for Manchester United as the World Cup winner steps up his ankle rehabilitation.

After starting just five Premier League games so far this season, Pogba appears close to giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a much-missed midfield option.

Pogba released video footage of his gym work on Wednesday, with his movement boding well for a comeback after recently having a cast removed.

“Four weeks after surgery, I’m feeling good,” he said on the Instagram video.

A further series of images came with captions, with Pogba writing on one: “Can’t wait to be back on the pitch.”

On another, United’s £89.3million record signing wrote of “stretching beyond your limits”.

Solskjaer has been cautious around putting a timescale on Pogba’s return to action, and the French playmaker was assigned to continue his recovery when team-mates headed to Spain for their ongoing warm-weather camp.

However, the day Pogba pulls on the United shirt again appears to be coming closer.

The former Juventus star has an added incentive to return: United’s signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP means Pogba will have a new midfield ally.