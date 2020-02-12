Former Arsenal striker lambasts club’s hierarchy for hiring Mikel Arteta over Premier League club’s manager

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson has criticised the club’s hierarchy for hiring Mikel Arteta over Sheffield United’s manager Chris Wilder. Gunners hired the Spaniard as the head coach of the first-team in place of Unai Emery who was sacked in November last year after series of under-par performances.

Arteta’s appointment was a surprising one for many football pundits as the 37-year-old had no managerial experience in the past and was only working as an assistant of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Merson, while talking at a TV show called Debate as cited by HITC, believed that his former club should have hired Wilder instead of Arteta.

“I watched Sheffield United play Arsenal at home earlier on in the season, and I’m sitting there thinking ‘how is this man not the manager of Arsenal?’,” said Merson. “Why were you not, after that game, because of everything that was going on, going ‘you go and get that’. The problem is, when you’ve got players on £350,000-a-week, £250,000-a-week, and you’ve got to ask them to go and chase down in the corners.”

Wilder has proved many critics wrong in the ongoing season as he has guided Sheffield to the fifth position on the league table as of now and they are clearly in contention for playing European football next season.