Former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build his team around five main players – namely, David de Gea the goalkeeper, full-backs Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and centre-backs Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

“The first job is to get them characteristics of leadership, or people who can become leaders, back in at Old Trafford, back on that training ground,” McClaren who is also a former England national team manager, told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

“Because the inconsistency in performance is an inconsistency of training day-to-day, Monday to Friday, where you need leaders continuously, continuously setting standards,” he added further.

“When I look at that back four, [David] De Gea, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka was a tremendous signing, [Victor] Lindelof getting better, [Harry] Maguire perfect, [Luke] Shaw, and the young boy [Brandon] Williams behind him is also a very, very good player.”

“So the back five are nice and solid and strong. What a base that is. You start from that, a great base.”

Along with praising Manchester United’s defence, McClaren also said the problems for Solskjaer lie further up the pitch, especially as Marcus Rashford has been sidelined with a back injury.

“This is where they’ve been struggled [in midfield and attack],” the 58-year-old explained.

“Fred is getting better, more confident, but he likes to roam around. None of their players likes to sit in there [in front of the defence]. [Bruno] Fernandes has a key role,” he added further, before concluding:

“Where it looks wrong for me is further forward. [Anthony] Martial is not a number nine, he’s not a striker. He cannot play down the middle on his own.”

Quotes via Metro.