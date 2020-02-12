Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has revealed that he wants Jurgen Klopp’s side to replicate Barcelona’s trophy spree and be remembered as one the greatest teams in history.

Between 2008 and 2012, Barcelona went through one of the most successful phases in the club’s history, as they also became the first and the only team so far to win six trophies in a calendar year. They also won the La Liga thrice and the Champions League twice during this period.

Meanwhile, after missing out to the Premier League title to Manchester City by a solitary point last season, Liverpool are now 22 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s men this season, with an astonishing 24 wins from 25 league matches so far. They are definitely on course to put a 30-year-old domestic title drought this season – but Lovren wants more from his team.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he said that everything “has fallen perfectly into place” this season and he now hopes Liverpool can emulate Barcelona and deliver trophy after trophy.

“I’ve been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took quite a while, two or three years to build everything up,” he said, before adding:

“Let’s say, we clicked this year – maybe even last year – but we missed out by one point.”

“Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies.”

“Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played – not only for this year but for many, many years.”

“It’s a privilege to be in the dressing-room and to see smiley faces, but it’s not just about smiley faces – it’s about how we are still reacting on the training ground,” he added further, before concluding:

“We are still hungry, still greedy and this is what makes us special, to be honest.”